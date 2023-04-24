Over 200 participants take out rally to promote millets

April 24, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Rotary Club of Pondicherry Cosmos organised a cycle rally to raise awareness about millets coinciding with the United Nations’ call to celebrate 2023 as International Year of Millets.

More than 200 participants participated in the rally which was flagged off by Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan.

S. Alamelu Mangai, assistant professor, Bharathidasan Government College for Women, briefed the Minister about the project.

Rotary Club president A. Udayakumar, secretary P. Rajendiran and office-bearers Balaji Palliswamy and Shoban Gupta participated.