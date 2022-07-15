Over 200 COVID-19 cases recorded in U.T for second consecutive day

July 15, 2022 20:41 IST

The test positivity rate stands at 9.51%, case fatality rate 1.16% and recovery rate 98.21%

The Union Territory recorded in excess of 200 cases for the second consecutive day with 213 fresh COVID-19 infections detected against 181 recoveries on Friday.

Puducherry reported 174 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,240 tests, followed by Karaikal (36), Yanam (2) and Mahe (1).

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 1,048 active cases (12 patients in hospital and 1,036 in home isolation), a total of 1,68,487 cases and 1,65,477 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.17 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.59 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 649 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,59,665 vaccine doses..

Cuddalore district on Friday recorded 20 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 74,625. The district saw 73,578 recoveries and the active case count stood at 152.

Villupuram district reported 51 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 55,159.

Kallakurichi district recorded seven cases, taking the overall count to 36,708.