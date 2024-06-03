ADVERTISEMENT

Over 150 children get a whiff of world cinema at film festival

Published - June 03, 2024 12:09 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Children participating in the valedictory session of the Pondicherry Children’s Film Festival-2024 held at Alliance Francaise on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

An assortment of cinema from across the world that won the hearts of children was screened at the two-day Children’s Film Festival hosted by the Pondicherry Science Forum in association with Alliance Francaise de Pondicherry.

According to the organisers, the event aimed to inculcate critical appreciation of diverse kinds of movies among children, of relating to the whole world, which according to Russian auteur Andrei Tarkovsky was the purpose of cinema.

The festival, which was intended for children aged 13-18, attracted over 150 participants. The screenings were organised over two days at the Alliance Francaise auditorium.

R. Kesavan, housing secretary, inaugurated the fete on Saturday in the presence of Laurent Jalicous, AFP Director, Nallam Satish, AFP president, R. Madivanane, A. Hemavathi and S. Murugavel Raja of the PSF.

The festival, which commenced with the screening of ‘Big Buck Bunny’, featured a clutch of about 35 films with sub-titles in English, French, Tamil, and Hindi.

The final film to be screened was ‘Let’s Out’. Ashish Madhaorao More, Development Commissioner-cum-Education Secretary, led the valedictory event.

