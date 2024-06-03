GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Over 150 children get a whiff of world cinema at film festival

Published - June 03, 2024 12:09 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Children participating in the valedictory session of the Pondicherry Children’s Film Festival-2024 held at Alliance Francaise on Sunday.

Children participating in the valedictory session of the Pondicherry Children’s Film Festival-2024 held at Alliance Francaise on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

An assortment of cinema from across the world that won the hearts of children was screened at the two-day Children’s Film Festival hosted by the Pondicherry Science Forum in association with Alliance Francaise de Pondicherry.

According to the organisers, the event aimed to inculcate critical appreciation of diverse kinds of movies among children, of relating to the whole world, which according to Russian auteur Andrei Tarkovsky was the purpose of cinema.

The festival, which was intended for children aged 13-18, attracted over 150 participants. The screenings were organised over two days at the Alliance Francaise auditorium.

R. Kesavan, housing secretary, inaugurated the fete on Saturday in the presence of Laurent Jalicous, AFP Director, Nallam Satish, AFP president, R. Madivanane, A. Hemavathi and S. Murugavel Raja of the PSF.

The festival, which commenced with the screening of ‘Big Buck Bunny’, featured a clutch of about 35 films with sub-titles in English, French, Tamil, and Hindi.

The final film to be screened was ‘Let’s Out’. Ashish Madhaorao More, Development Commissioner-cum-Education Secretary, led the valedictory event.

Related Topics

children's films / Puducherry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.