Over 1.45 lakh students take Jipmer entrance test

Around 1,45,467 candidates in centres all over the country on Sunday appeared for the online entrance test conducted by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer).
The tests were held for admission to 200 MBBS seats for the academic year 2019-20. The online test was held in 280 centres spread across the country. The merit list is expected to be released on or before June 21. The first counselling will be held in the last week of June.
According to an Jipmer official, as many 75,537 candidates out of a total of 94,073 appeared in the morning while around 69,930 out of 90,199 appeared in the evening shift. Students were thoroughly frisked before entering the examination hall.
