Over 14,000 students appear for Plus Two exams in Puducherry

March 13, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Over 14,000 students in Puducherry and Karaikal regions appeared for the Plus Two examinations which began on Monday. In Puducherry, a total of 12,332 students, including 6,420 girls and 5,912 boys wrote the Language Paper in 33 centres.

As many as 2,359 candidates appeared for the exam in 10 centres in Karaikal region.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements in all the centres. Over 600 invigilators were in charge to ensure the smooth progress of the exam. No malpractice was reported on the first day in any of the centres.