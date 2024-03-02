ADVERTISEMENT

Over 14,000 students appear for Class XII exams in Puducherry, Karaikal

March 02, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Students at an exam centre in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Over 14,000 students in Puducherry and Karaikal regions appeared for Class XII examinations which began on Friday.

In Puducherry, a total of 11,856 students wrote the Language Paper in 31 centres. As many as 2,152 candidates appeared for the exam in 10 centres in Karaikal region.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements in all the centres. Over 1,000 invigilators were in charge to ensure the smooth progress of the exam. No malpractice was reported on the first day in any of the centres.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US