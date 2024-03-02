GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 14,000 students appear for Class XII exams in Puducherry, Karaikal

March 02, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Students at an exam centre in Puducherry on Friday.

Students at an exam centre in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Over 14,000 students in Puducherry and Karaikal regions appeared for Class XII examinations which began on Friday.

In Puducherry, a total of 11,856 students wrote the Language Paper in 31 centres. As many as 2,152 candidates appeared for the exam in 10 centres in Karaikal region.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements in all the centres. Over 1,000 invigilators were in charge to ensure the smooth progress of the exam. No malpractice was reported on the first day in any of the centres.

