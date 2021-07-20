Over 14,000 Class XII students declared pass in Union Territory

Puducherry govt. cancelled exam following T.N. decision to annul examination

Over 14,000 Class XII students of Puducherry and Karaikal were declared passed on Monday after the government decided to cancel the board examination due to the COVID-19 situation.

School Education Director P.T. Rudra Goud said in a press release that all students were being automatically passed as Class XII board examinations, adopting the Tamil Nadu pattern of curriculum and syllabus, had been cancelled in the wake of the Tamil Nadu government also deciding to annul the examinations for Class XII students.

To calculate the final marks, it was decided to compute 50% of the marks scored in the SSLC, 20% of the marks in the Class XI examination and 30% of the marks awarded for Class XII practicals.

A total of 14,674 students from 150 schools in Puducherry and Karaikal, including 6,884 boys and 7,790 girls, were declared passed, Mr. Goud said.

Puducherry, which lacks a separate Board of Education, follows the Tamil Nadu Board for Puducherry and Karaikal, adheres to the Kerala Board for Mahe and Yanam the Andhra Pradesh Board.