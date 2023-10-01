HamberMenu
Over 1,200 students get degrees at Sri Manakula Vinayagar College of Engineering’s convocation

According to a press note, the college celebrated Graduation Day for the students of undergraduate (B. Tech) and postgraduate (M. Tech, MCA, and MBA) passed in the year 2020

October 01, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A student getting his degree at the convocation of the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College that was held recently.

A student getting his degree at the convocation of the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College that was held recently. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Over 1,200 students were given degrees and gold medals and cash awards were presented to toppers at the recent 18th convocation ceremony of Sri Manakula Vinayagar College of Engineering.

Elango Pandarinathan, Managing Director of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, was the chief guest on the occasion. M. Dhanasekaran, Chancellor of Takshashila University and Chairman and Managing Director of the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Education Trust; S.V. Sukumaran, vice-chairman; K. Narayanasamy Kesavan, secretary; and D. Rajarajan, treasurer, participated. V.S.K. Venkatachalapathy, director and college principal, presented the annual report and highlights.

According to a press note, the college celebrated Graduation Day for the students of undergraduate (B. Tech) and postgraduate (M. Tech, MCA, and MBA) passed in the year 2020. In the graduation ceremony, 1,207 students were issued degree certificates, and 11 university gold medallists and 82 top 10 rankholders were honoured with gold and cash awards.

Raja Govindan, Director of Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College Hospital; S. Malarkkan, principal of Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology; J. Abbass Mohaideen, Registrar; and S. Jayakumar, Controller of Examinations, were among those present at the event.

