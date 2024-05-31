Over 1000 personnel will take part in counting of votes in Puducherry on June 4: DEO

Counting of votes for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry will be held at five centres spread across the four enclaves of the Union Territory on June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The counting of votes will be held at the Women’s Engineering College and Motilal Nehru Polytechnic in Puducherry region, Aringar Anna Government Arts and Science College in Karaikal, Jawaharlal Nehru Government Higher Secondary School in Mahe, and Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Arts College in Yanam.

Briefing media about the preparations for the counting day, District Election Officer and Collector A. Kulothungan on Friday said the Election Commission has appointed one general observer and 12 observers to oversee the counting process in U.T.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the observers, 12 Assistant Returning Officers will be supervising the counting process, which would begin at 8 a.m.

As many as 1,002 officers of the Puducherry administration would be deployed for the counting of votes. The officers were given training in two phases, he said.

Liquor outlets will be closed on the counting day. Adequate police force will be deployed around the counting centres to maintain law and order, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.