GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Over 1000 personnel will take part in counting of votes in Puducherry on June 4: DEO

The counting process will be held at five centres across the four enclaves of the U.T. The Election Commission has appointed one general observer and 12 observers to oversee the process

Published - May 31, 2024 11:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer and Collector A. Kulothungan addressing the media at the Collectorate in Puducherry on Friday.

District Election Officer and Collector A. Kulothungan addressing the media at the Collectorate in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Counting of votes for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry will be held at five centres spread across the four enclaves of the Union Territory on June 4.

The counting of votes will be held at the Women’s Engineering College and Motilal Nehru Polytechnic in Puducherry region, Aringar Anna Government Arts and Science College in Karaikal, Jawaharlal Nehru Government Higher Secondary School in Mahe, and Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Arts College in Yanam.

Briefing media about the preparations for the counting day, District Election Officer and Collector A. Kulothungan on Friday said the Election Commission has appointed one general observer and 12 observers to oversee the counting process in U.T.

Besides the observers, 12 Assistant Returning Officers will be supervising the counting process, which would begin at 8 a.m.

As many as 1,002 officers of the Puducherry administration would be deployed for the counting of votes. The officers were given training in two phases, he said.

Liquor outlets will be closed on the counting day. Adequate police force will be deployed around the counting centres to maintain law and order, he added.

Related Topics

election / voting / Puducherry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.