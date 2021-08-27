Outstanding debt stands at ₹9,334.78 cr.

U.T.’s own revenue receipts account for ₹6,190 crore, says Puducherry CM

The outstanding debt of the Union Territory stands at ₹9,334.78 crore, which is 22.17% of the Gross State Domestic Product.

Presenting the annual Budget on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the average growth rate of GSDP of the Union Territory was around 10% as against the average national growth of 7% to 8 %.

Of the total Budget size of ₹9,924.41 crore for the current financial year, the Union Territory’s own revenue receipts accounted for ₹6,190 crore and Central assistant would be ₹1,729.77 crore, including Disaster Relief Fund of ₹5 crore.

Central scheme

The allocation under Centrally-sponsored scheme was estimated to be ₹320.23 crore.

The Centre had allowed the Union Territory to borrow to the extent of ₹1,684.41 crore to overcome the fiscal deficit.

The allocation of resources would be ₹8,723.97 crore under revenue head and ₹1,200.44 crore under capital head, the Chief Minister said.

In the current fiscal, ₹2,140 crore has been set aside for salary, ₹1,050 crore for pensions and ₹1,715 crore for repayment of loan and interest.

Power purchase

A sum of ₹1,591 crore has been allocated for power purchase.

The other expenditure of the government for the current fiscal included ₹1,290 crore for old age and other welfare pensions and ₹1,234 crore as grant-in-aid for higher educational institutions and cooperative institutions, the Chief Minister said.