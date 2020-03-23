Outpatient wards in Puducherry to be closed

District Collector T. Arun on Sunday said the outpatient ward attached to the Government General Hospitals in Puducherry will remain closed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He told presspersons here that the outpatient wards would remain closed till further notice. He urged people in the 15-60 age group to avoid coming out of their homes. The administration warned people against spreading misinformation or rumours about COVID-19. In case anyone was found indulging in such activity, it would be treated as a punishable offence and stringent action taken.