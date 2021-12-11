Outlet selling alternatives to banned plastic items inaugurated

The government had imposed a ban on single-use plastic items such as carry bags, thermocol plates, and plastic straw in the Union Territory two years ago.

The Puducherry Pollution Control Committee has launched an outlet to provide alternative products for the banned single-use plastic items at Bahour.

As per the direction of National Green Tribunal, Bahour Commune Panchayat has been declared as a single-use plastic free Commune on October 2, this year.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the outlet ‘SOLAI,’ on Friday. Member of the Legislative Assembly Senthil Kumar, Secretary, Science, Technology and Environment Smitha were also present, a release from PPCC said.

In order to create awareness among, residents of Bahour, the committee distributed alternative materials such as areca plates, paper cups, paper straws, wooden spoons and cloth bags to the 7000 houses at Bahour.

The government had imposed a ban on single-use plastic items such as carry bags, cups, plates, thermocol plates, plastic sheet pouches used for cooked food wrapping, plastic sheets used for spreading on dining table, water pouches and plastic straw in the Union Territory two years ago.