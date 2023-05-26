ADVERTISEMENT

Oulgaret municipality launches campaign to promote sustainable lifestyle in communities

May 26, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The RRR units set up 5 places will function on all days from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. till World Environment Day falling on June 5

The Hindu Bureau

Oulgaret Municipality has set up five RRR (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) centres on a temporary basis as part of a nation-wide campaign to promote a sustainable lifestyle in communities.

According to the Municipal Commission, the centres were launched at the main office of the municipality, the office of the Assistant Engineer-I, Old Mairie, the modern hygienic fish market, the children’s park and the cultural complex at Kurinji Nagar, Lawspet.

These were set up as part of the ‘Meri Life Mera Swachh Shehar’ (My Lifestyle My Clean City) drive of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to prod cities to undertake campaigns to encourage communities to turn over plastic iems, old books, used cloth, footwear and other discard-ready household articles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The RRR units will function on all days from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. till World Environment Day falling on June 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US