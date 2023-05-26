Oulgaret municipality launches campaign to promote sustainable lifestyle in communities

May 26, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Oulgaret Municipality has set up five RRR (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle) centres on a temporary basis as part of a nation-wide campaign to promote a sustainable lifestyle in communities.

According to the Municipal Commission, the centres were launched at the main office of the municipality, the office of the Assistant Engineer-I, Old Mairie, the modern hygienic fish market, the children’s park and the cultural complex at Kurinji Nagar, Lawspet.

These were set up as part of the ‘Meri Life Mera Swachh Shehar’ (My Lifestyle My Clean City) drive of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to prod cities to undertake campaigns to encourage communities to turn over plastic iems, old books, used cloth, footwear and other discard-ready household articles.

The RRR units will function on all days from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. till World Environment Day falling on June 5.