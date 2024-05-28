GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Oulgaret volunteers clear 1.75 tonnes of debris in special drive

Published - May 28, 2024 01:02 am IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The Oulgaret Municipality has launched cleanliness and awareness programme to keep public places neat under the Clean India 2.0 initiative.

As part of the campaign, a team of 90 health workers of the municipality, along with over 50 NSS volunteers from Saradha Gangadharan College and Indira Gandhi College of Arts and Science, carried out cleaning work at the premises of the helipad in Lawspet.

Municipal Commissioner A. Suresh Raj appealed to the public to not throw garbage in waterbodies and public places and to use dustbins provided in the vicinity for the purpose.

Satish Kumar, NSS Officer and M. Jaishankar Municipal Health Officer led the efforts.

About 1.75 tonnes of plastic debris was removed from the helipad grounds during this special cleanup, the municipality said.

Meanwhile, the municipality has also commenced preventive measures to control vector-transmitted diseases ahead of the southwest monsoon.

Steps are afoot to check the accumulation of water in the vacant spaces around terraced houses, other commercial companies and restaurants. The focus is also on raising awareness on segregation of solid waste.

The municipality has also appealed to the public to contact the control room (2200382) or 7598171674 (WhatsApp) to register complaints.

