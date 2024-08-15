ADVERTISEMENT

Organisations celebrate I-Day

Published - August 15, 2024 10:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Several organisations in Puducherry marked the 78th Independence Day celebrations with various events.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Nihar Ranjan Biswas, Vice Chancellor hoisted the national tricolour and accepted the guard of honour.

Prof. Biswas later distributed cash awards to the wards of the employees of SBV belonging to the non-teaching staff for exemplary academic performance in school and certificates of appreciation to the members and their families who had volunteered for body donation under SBV’s MOKSHA scheme.

The SBI main branch celebrated the occasion with S. Anmalar, assistant general manager, hoisting the national flag. Rajadurai Venkatesan, deputy branch manager and other officials, addressed the gathering.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On behalf the the vigilance and security wing, Peter Raj accepted the salute at a parade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US