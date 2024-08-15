GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Organisations celebrate I-Day

Published - August 15, 2024 10:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Several organisations in Puducherry marked the 78th Independence Day celebrations with various events.

At Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Nihar Ranjan Biswas, Vice Chancellor hoisted the national tricolour and accepted the guard of honour.

Prof. Biswas later distributed cash awards to the wards of the employees of SBV belonging to the non-teaching staff for exemplary academic performance in school and certificates of appreciation to the members and their families who had volunteered for body donation under SBV’s MOKSHA scheme.

The SBI main branch celebrated the occasion with S. Anmalar, assistant general manager, hoisting the national flag. Rajadurai Venkatesan, deputy branch manager and other officials, addressed the gathering.

On behalf the the vigilance and security wing, Peter Raj accepted the salute at a parade.

