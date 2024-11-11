 />
Organic kitchen garden inaugurated at government school in Puducherry

Updated - November 11, 2024 08:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
In an effort to encourage students to cultivate pesticide-free vegetables, the Education Department has created an organic kitchen garden at Navalar Government Higher Secondary School, Lawspet.

In an effort to encourage students to cultivate pesticide-free vegetables, the Education Department has created an organic kitchen garden at Navalar Government Higher Secondary School, Lawspet

As part of encouraging students to cultivate pesticide-free vegetables, the Education Department along with Akshay Patra, a non-governmental organisation involved in mid-day meal programme in Puducherry, has developed an organic kitchen garden at Navalar Government Higher Secondary School, Lawspet.

P. Jawahar, Secretary, Education; P. Priytarshny, Director of School Education and V. G Sivagami, Joint Director attended the inaugural of the kitchen garden at the school on Monday. 

The garden would be developed on 3,000 sq. ft. of land inside the school campus. The students and the school staff would be involved in the cultivation of common country vegetables, such as radish, lady’s finger, brinjal, chilli and tomato. The NSS volunteers of the school would maintain the kitchen garden. More such kitchen gardens would be developed in government schools, the department said in a communication.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:19 pm IST

