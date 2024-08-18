Oral hygiene programme held for special children

The Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences (IGIDS) has launched a silver diamine fluoride programme for children with special needs.

The ‘Pal-Kavalan SDF’ initiative, rolled out as part of Youth Day events, involves applying fluoride varnish and silver diamine fluoride to teeth with cavities to prevent dental caries.

Under the initiative, the IGIDS’s Department of Public Health Dentistry’s postgraduate residents will receive training from the faculty members to perform the procedures.

The programme has received funds worth ₹1 lakh and will run for a year, benefiting an estimated 100 special children of the Satya Special School.

L. Swasticharan, Additional Deputy Director General of Health Services and Chief Medical Officer, National Oral Health Programme, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India, inaugurated the programme.

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) vice-chancellor Nihar Ranjan Biswas, principal and Head of the Department of Paedodontics and Preventive Dentistry IGIDS Aruna Sharma, State Nodal Officer of National Oral Health Programme Kavi Priya, founder-director of Sathya Special School Chitra Shah, and adjuvant faculty of SBV IGIDS Bruce Anderson were present.

