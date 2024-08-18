GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oral hygiene programme held for special children

Published - August 18, 2024 11:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences (IGIDS) has launched a silver diamine fluoride programme for children with special needs.

The ‘Pal-Kavalan SDF’ initiative, rolled out as part of Youth Day events, involves applying fluoride varnish and silver diamine fluoride to teeth with cavities to prevent dental caries.

Under the initiative, the IGIDS’s Department of Public Health Dentistry’s postgraduate residents will receive training from the faculty members to perform the procedures.

The programme has received funds worth ₹1 lakh and will run for a year, benefiting an estimated 100 special children of the Satya Special School.

L. Swasticharan, Additional Deputy Director General of Health Services and Chief Medical Officer, National Oral Health Programme, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India, inaugurated the programme.

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) vice-chancellor Nihar Ranjan Biswas, principal and Head of the Department of Paedodontics and Preventive Dentistry IGIDS Aruna Sharma, State Nodal Officer of National Oral Health Programme Kavi Priya, founder-director of Sathya Special School Chitra Shah, and adjuvant faculty of SBV IGIDS Bruce Anderson were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.