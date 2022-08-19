OPS should apologise, says Anbalagan

ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK secretary, East, A. Anbalagan, on Friday, said there was no need for any truce with O. Panneerselvam as he had tried to weaken the AIADMK with the support of the DMK.

Addressing a press conference, the former legislator said real supporters of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa would not accept Mr. Panneerselvam after seeing his anti-party activities. He also demanded an apology from Mr. Panneerselvam for the violence at the party headquarters.

“Party workers are unhappy with the order of the Madras High Court declaring the July 11 general council meeting of AIADMK void. The judgement comes against the wishes of majority of party functionaries and elected representatives. The outcome of the general council meeting was the desire of the true AIADMK workers. It was the wish of party workers that reflected at the council meeting. The Court should not have intervened in the internal problems of a political party,” he added.