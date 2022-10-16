Opposition to Hindi a diversionary ploy, says AIADMK

AIADMK Secretary (East) A. Anbalagan on Sunday said the DMK, which was in power in Tamil Nadu, was raising the bogey of Hindi imposition to distract the attention of the people from the tax hikes it had imposed in recent months.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Anbalagan said the DMK, which came to power in Tamil Nadu by making more than 500 “false promises” in the last Assembly election, had imposed many taxes such as property tax, house tax, drinking water tax and electricity tax, and made the lives of the common people miserable.

He accused the DMK and its ally, the Congress, of playing the caste-creed card for the last six months to divert the attention of the people and cover up the ineptness of the government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Holding that the theatrics of the anti-Hindi protest was yet another bid to hoodwink the people, Mr. Anbalagan said when the Congress-DMK alliance was in power at the Centre, a parliamentary committee, led by then Home Minister P. Chidambaram, was constituted to propagate Hindi and its adoption as a link language throughout the country. In fact, during a Hindi language festival where he shared the stage with DMK leaders, Mr. Chidambaram had stated that Hindi was the primary language of the country, and learning it was pivotal to take the country on the path of progress, he claimed.

“In today’s age, where students are trying to develop multilingual skills, the DMK’s action of rejecting Hindi, to the detriment of their future, is reprehensible,” Mr. Anbalagan said.

Pointing out that the National Medical Commission had decreed that 50% of the total number of seats in private medical colleges and medical universities across the country should be reserved in the government quota, he said the governments in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had not taken any substantive steps to secure the full quota of seats.

In Puducherry, for instance, of the roughly 1,250 medical seats, 625 tickets should be secured in the government quota. However, the Puducherry government had not taken any action in this regard. Neither had it announced how many seats will be reserved by the government this year, he said.

He urged the Lt. Governor and the Chief Minister to take appropriate action immediately on this issue as well as on fee fixation by a designated body.

Mr. Anbalagan also wanted the demolition drive against encroachments to be suspended until after Deepavali.