Opposition slams NDA govt.’s maiden Budget

‘It was unremarkable, disappointing’

Opposition leaders attacked the NDA government’s maiden Budget presented by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy described the Budget as “unremarkable and disappointing” and amounting to a betrayal of the people. He said that while the Chief Minister had presented a Budget with an outlay of ₹9,924 crore for 2021-22, there were no details on the ways to achieve internal revenue mobilisation or how the waiver of farm loans would be implemented.

“In short, farmers have been ignored in this Budget. There was no announcement on the industrial or infrastructure front. Also conspicuous by its absence was any Budgetary allocation for pandemic management,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition R. Siva said the Budget fell far short of expectations, especially given the hyped promises of development by the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders ahead of the election.

The Budget had no proposal for rehabilitating sinking PSUs or securing Central assistance for their revival. The government failed to announce an industrial policy or plan to attract new enterprises in a scenario where unemployment was rising, he said.

L-G hails Budget

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hailed the Budget. She said it placed special emphasis on various schemes in the health sector, including a new hospital for infectious diseases and augmentation of health infrastructure. Another notable scheme was to distribute essential commodities like pulses, cereals and oil through fair price shops, for which ₹197 crore had been earmarked, as well as a corpus fund to revive the shops.

“It is a good budget and the Chief Minister adopted a comprehensive approach to address the needs of all sections of the people,” she said.