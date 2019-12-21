Opposition rally in support of CAA on December 26

Leaders of various Opposition parties, including the All India N. R Congress have decided to take out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 26.

A resolution adopted at an all-party meeting convened by the Bharatiya Janata Party here on Friday has decided to take out a rally to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing in the law.

Criticising Congress and other parties for spreading falsehood on CAA, the resolution said these parties created fear among the Muslim community on the act. The Opposition parties held the Congress and its supporters responsible for the recent violence. k

Voters have rejected the Congress party in the Lok Sabha polls, it added.

The Opposition urged State governments to take action against those indulging in violence. They have also decided to create awareness among people on the legislation, the resolution said.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting included nominated legislator and president of the BJP V. Saminathan, AINRC legislator N.S. J. Jayapal, AINRC general secretary N. Balan, former legislator Om Sakthi Segar and representatives of Pattali Makkal Katchi, Veera Vanniyar Peravai, Vanniyar Valarchi Iyyakkam, Rural Protection Movement, Fifth Pillar and members of parent teachers association.