Political parties belonging to INDIA bloc will stage a protest in front of the Chief Secretariat on Monday demanding suspension of the electricity tariff hike.

Earlier, the Congress and Left parties in the bloc had planned for separate protests in front of the Electricity Department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.