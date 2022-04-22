Opposition parties trying to spread canards, says BJP leaders

Leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party in Puducherry on Friday took strong objection to the decision of Left and other political parties to hold black flag demonstration during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

Party Puducherry president V. Saminathan and Home Minister A. Namassivayam at a joint press conference said the Opposition parties are trying to spread canards against BJP as they failed to find any other major issue to criticise the Union Government.

“They don’t have any issue to criticise the BJP and so they are spreading false allegations. Be it on the subject of corruption or development, the Opposition parties are finding it difficult to find fault with the Centre or the NDA government in the Union Territory. The BJP government in the Union Territory without giving any room for allegations successfully conducted the recruitment of police constables. So, they don’t have real issues to blame the BJP,” Mr. Saminathan said.

On the decision of the Left parties to hold black flag demonstration against Mr. Shah, the BJP leader said “I don’t wish to comment on the Communist party as they have become a spent force in Indian politics.”

Commenting on the remarks of VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan that BJP was trying to take the reigns of power in the Union Territory, Mr. Namassivayam said the AINRC-BJP government would complete its tenure and fulfil all electoral promises.

“The Opposition is trying to create a false narrative around BJP. Those parties criticising the BJP should ponder on the fact of using article 365 against the State governments by a particular party (Congress) while being in power at the Centre. Several State governments were dismissed by that party. The VCK is now having an alliance with that particular party,” Mr. Namassivayam claimed.

Mr. Saminathan said the first visit by Mr. Shah after the National Democratic Alliance came to power would pave the way for BJP’s development in the Union Territory. “The visit will ensure further strengthening of the party. Party cadres will be organising receptions at several places for Mr. Shah. He will be arriving in Puducherry airport by a special aircraft around 9 a.m on Sunday,” he added.

After attending the programmes at the Pondicherry University and Kamban Kalaiarangam, Mr. Shah would visit the party office to hold meetings with executive committee members and legislators, Mr. Saminathan said.