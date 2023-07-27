Opposition parties to stage protest on July 31 in Puducherry

July 27, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Opposition parties have decided to stage an agitation against the All-India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government in Puducherry on July 31 over the eviction of traders from the Grand Bazaar for building a new market under the Smart Cities Mission.

Representatives of the Opposition parties, including the Congress, the DMK, the CPI, the CPI(M) and the VCK, met under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at the CPI office on Thursday. They decided to organise the protest against the decision to temporarily shift the traders to AFT Ground.

Briefing reporters, Leader of the Opposition R. Siva and CPI secretary A.M. Saleem said the protest would be held on JN Street.

Mr. Saleem alleged that the government had ignored the pleas of traders to take up the construction of the new market in phases without affecting their business. Shifting the traders to AFT Ground would affect their business, he said.

He said there were allegations of wrongdoings in the implementation of several works under the Smart Cities Mission. “We are collecting details of corruption in these programmes and will make them public,” he added.

Congress Legislature Party leader M. Vaithianathan and CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam were among the leaders who took part in the meeting.

