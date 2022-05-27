Opposition parties to intensify agitation against power privatisation

Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance decides to depute a delegation to New Delhi to drum up support

The Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance has decided to take the fight against privatisation of the Electricity Department in the Union Territory of Puducherry to New Delhi.

A meeting of the alliance, held on Thursday night, decided to depute a delegation to New Delhi to meet national leaders for gathering support for the agitation. The meeting was attended by leaders of the Congress, the DMK, the CPI and the CPI(M).

Pradesh Congress Committee president A.V. Subramanian told The Hindu that the delegation would visit Delhi very soon. “We want to explain the privatisation to national leaders. The entire assets developed with taxpayers’ money have been given to a private player. We want to take up the issue at the national level,” he said.

The meeting also decided to hold a series of agitations against the Centre and the NDA government in the Union Territory. The Chief Minister had agreed discreetly to the Centre’s decision to privatise the Department. People had “lost” their faith in the Chief Minister, Mr. Subramanian added.

A human chain would be formed in all 30 Assembly constituencies on May 31. A public meeting would be held at a later date and various leaders would be invited, he said.

Lok Sabha Member V. Vaithilingam, Leader of the Opposition R. Siva, former Minister S.P. Sivakumar, CPI secretary A. M. Saleem and CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam attended the meeting.