Opposition parties protest against implementation of EWS quota in U.T., protesters court arrest

The police stop protesters taking out a march to the Chief Secretariat; workers court arrest after their rally was blocked on reaching Mission Street

November 18, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Leaders and workers belonging to the Congress, DMK, CPI, VCK and several other organisations courting arrest for protesting against implementation of EWS quota in Union Territory on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Workers belonging to the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Friday took out a march to the Chief Secretariat to protest against the implementation of 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections of the society in the Union Territory.

The police did not allow the protesters to reach the Chief Secretariat as the workers courted arrest after the rally was blocked on reaching Mission Street. Hundreds of workers raising slogans and holding placards carrying messages on EWS quota took part in the march, which started from Raja Theatre junction.

| Video Credit: S.S. Kumar 

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam, Opposition leader R. Siva, DMK legislators, PCC Chief A. V Subramanian and CPI secretary A. M Saleem were among those who courted arrest.

