HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Opposition parties in Puducherry write to President Murmu seeking removal of Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor

In the wake of the recent direction given by Madras High Court to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe misappropriation of funds charges against Pondicherry University authorities, the parties submitted a letter to the visiting President.

August 08, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor, Gurmeet Singh. File

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor, Gurmeet Singh. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have sought the intervention of President Droudapi Murmu in removing Gurmeet Singh as the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Pondicherry University (PU) in the wake of the recent direction given by Madras High Court to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe misappropriation of funds charges against PU authorities.

In a letter to the visiting President, the parties said Prof. Singh was holding the post of Vice-Chancellor on extension basis for the last ten months.

ALSO READ
BJP seeks removal of Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor

“The Prime Minister has stated that the Universities are temples of knowledge. The Prime Minister has also stated his intention of showing zero tolerance towards corruption. Corruption in higher educational institutions not only affects the reputation of the institution but also leaves a scar in the minds of younger generation. In the wake of HC direction, the President should withdraw pleasure of grant of extension,” the letter said.

Bringing to the notice of the President the details of the case, the parties said the court has given the direction after recording the submission of the CBI that they had found “incriminating materials,” in the case. In view of the order given by the court, students are demanding removal of the V-C for setting high standards and probity in public life.

ALSO READ
Students Federation of India stages protest seeking removal of Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor

“Mr. Singh is adamantly sticking to the chair defying decorum and decency. We kindly request you to withdraw pleasure of grant of extension in the interest of inculcating the culture of zero tolerance to corruption in the minds of young India,” the letter said.

The letter was signed by CPI secretary A. M Saleem, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam and VCK secretary Deva Pozhilan.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.