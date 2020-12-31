Opposition parties doing injustice to people by supporting L-G, says CM

No ban on New Year celebrations in the Union Territory: Narayanasamy

The Opposition parties are doing injustice to people of Union Territory by supporting Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said the Lt. Governor was interested only in creating obstacles to the elected government and the growth of the Union Territory.

When revival of tourism sector was vital to the economic activity in the Union Territory, the Lt. Governor wanted to ban all New Year celebrations. Without even the approval of the elected government, Ms. Bedi issued a statement on online media that New Year celebrations are banned in the Union Territory, he said.

The Lt. Governor also wanted to ban all festivities, including the recently-held Sani Peyarchi festival at Thirunallar Temple in Karaikal.

The Lt. Governor’s insistence on obtaining COVID-19 negative certificate from devotees for darshan had created unrest in Karaikal.

If not for the Court's intervention in settling the issue, there would have been law and order problem in Karaikal region, the Chief Minister said.

“There is no justification to ban New Year celebrations in Puducherry. We don’t need to imitate whatever Tamil Nadu does. The Union Territory has a separate identity and whether we are in government or not, we will not allow the rights of the people to be taken away. When the Lt. Governor is creating hurdles, the Opposition parties are becoming sycophants of Ms. Bedi. By doing so, they are doing injustice to the people” the Chief Minister said.

He reiterated that there was no ban on New Year celebrations in the Union Territory. People are free to gather on the beach and hotels by following social distancing norms, wearing masks and adopting personal hygiene.

“Tourists can stay in hotels but there will not be any party or events associated with New Year celebrations in hotels,” he said.

The Police and the District Administration will enforce COVID-19 regulations and protocols as done during the peak of pandemic time.