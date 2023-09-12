Opposition leader urges Puducherry Chief Minister to curb activities of anti-social elements

September 12, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Opposition leader and DMK Puducherry convenor R. Siva has demanded stringent measures to curb the activities of anti-social elements, including that of ganja-peddlers.

In a letter to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, he alleged sale of ganja has gone up in Puducherry during the recent times. He also claimed in the name of massage centres, certain people are allowing illegal activities. The government should consider introducing a legislation to curb the activities of anti-social elements. The Chief Minister should convene a meeting of senior officials, including Chief Secretary to discuss the issue, he said.

Efforts are now being made by some wealthy people to start gambling centres. The opening of such centres in Yanam has created several law and order issues in the enclave, he said.

He also alleged that there is a nexus between the owners of gambling clubs and officials. The same officials are providing assistance to the owners to open clubs in Puducherry, he added.