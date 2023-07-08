Opposition leader questions Chief Minister on Statehood issue not finding mention in his letter to PM

July 08, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva has questioned Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for failing to mention anything about the demand for Statehood for Puducherry in the letter he wrote to the Prime Minister on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr. Siva said the Chief Minister in his letter spoke about the problems he faced in making Puducherry the BEST ( Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism) hub as envisaged by the Prime Minister.

But the Chief Minister has failed to raise the demand for Statehood in the letter, the Opposition leader said adding that Puducherry’s present status as a Union Territory remained the root cause of the problems faced by the territory. However, the Chief Minister failed to rake up the Statehood issue in the letter, he alleged.

“The Chief Minister should explain to the people his government’s stand on Statehood. Resolutions passed by the Assembly demanding Statehood have not moved out of Raj Nivas. The Chief Minister will only use the Statehood issue for his convenience. He should tell the people whether it will be possible to obtain Statehood or not,” he said.

Terming the visit by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Puducherry on Friday as a political “gimmick” ahead of Lok Saba polls, the DMK leader said Ms. Sitharaman had promised to make the Union Territory, the BEST during her Assembly election campaigns here.

“In the last two years of the NDA government, the Union Territory has become ‘worst’ due to the poor law and order situation, rise in number of resto bars and unemployment. Ms. Sitharaman did not mention a word about the financial situation of the Union Territory or gave any assurance to overcome the fiscal problem. The visit is a complete failure,” he said.

The DMK also challenged the Union Minister to provide details of the beneficiaries of the Central government schemes in the Union Territory. She should furnish details of 1.42 lakh people who were given loan by the banks to implement various Central government schemes, the Opposition leader said.

