Opposition leader flays NDA governments at Centre and U.T. on Statehood issue

October 09, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Opposition leader and DMK Puducherry convenor R. Siva has flayed the National Democratic Alliance governments at the Centre and Puducherry on the Statehood issue.

In a statement on Monday, he said the Centre’s response to the Assembly resolutions demanding Statehood was disappointing. The decision to continue with the present status of Puducherry amounted to “cheating” the people of Puducherry, he said.

The Union government has adopted a stand against granting Statehood with the intention to run the territory using Lt. Governor. Also, retaining the territory under its control would enable the Centre to post IAS officers as it wished, the Opposition leader said.

“The Chief Minister has been saying that he would take legislators to New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and Home Minister. Then he remained silent for sometime. Now, after the Centre made its stand against giving Statehood, the Chief Minister is saying again that he will take legislators to Delhi. It is a shame on the Chief Minister,” Mr. Siva said.

Urging all political parties to join hands in the fight for Statehood, the DMK leader said if need arose his party would galvanise people for a major agitation on the issue. Obtaining Statehood was essential for the development of Puducherry, he added.