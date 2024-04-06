ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition leader flays CM Rangasamy over Statehood issue

April 06, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva on Friday criticised Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for giving “false assurance” to voters on the reopening of ration shops in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Siva said the Chief Minister could not reopen ration shops in the last three years of his governance. Mr. Rangasamy, during his campaign for the BJP candidate, was giving promise to voters on the reopening of the fair price shops, the DMK leader said.

“He is giving false assurances. The Chief Minister formed his party, All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), on the single agenda of getting Statehood, but he was not able to get it. He takes up Statehood issue for his political convenience. He did not even visit New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister with the Statehood demand,” the Opposition leader said.

T.N. CM Stalin’s visit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Puducherry on March 7 to campaign for Congress candidate V. Vaithilingam. He would be addressing a public meeting on Cuddalore Road on Sunday morning, Mr. Siva said.

