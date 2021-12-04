Opposition leader flays Cabinet nod for power privatisation

PUDUCHERRY

He urges the territorial administration to stop the move

Opposition leader R. Siva has flayed the Puducherry cabinet nod to Centre’s move to privatise the Electricity Department.

In a statement, he said following the cabinet nod, the Union Ministry of Power had issued a circular inviting employees for a meeting on December 9 and 10. As per the content of the circular, the meeting was to explain to the workers the benefits of privatising the department, he said.

The department over the years had built up assets worth crores using tax payers money. The privatisation would naturally transfer these assets into the hands of a company. The Centre should first consult the public before transferring the assets, he demanded.

He said the privatisation would also impact the public as the Union Territory administration would have no control over tariff hike.

The company would increase the tariff without any consultation, he said, urging the territorial administration to immediately step in to stop the privatisation move.