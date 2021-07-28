Opposition leader demands revival of Khadi Board

Opposition leader and DMK convenor (South) R. Siva has urged the Puducherry government to revive the Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Mr. Siva in a statement on Tuesday said the board had become almost defunct in the Union Territory.

The employees have not been paid salary for several months. The territorial administration owed the board around ₹4.5 crore, he also said.

The Opposition leader said the Prime Minister had been advocating promotion of Khadi products and in his monthly radio programme ‘Man Ki Baat’ had been encouraging people to buy Khadi products.

“The BJP Ministers in the Union Territory government should take steps to revive the board,” Mr. Siva said.