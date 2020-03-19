‘Opportunities abound in medical tourism industry’

India’s thriving medical tourism industry, which attracted patients from 65 countries, throws up entreprenurial opportunities, according to experts who addressed a recent workshop at Pondicherry University.

The workshop on “Medical Tourism in India: Entrepreneurial Opportunities” was held by the Department of Tourism Studies under School of Management, Pondicherry University and sought to enlighten students of tourism management about current trends in medical tourism and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Speakers pointed out that India as a medical tourism destination was set to generate business worth $9 billion by 2020.

Foreign tourists visited India for the purpose of medical treatment from 65 countries, in which 90 per cent of tourists flow was from 10 countries. In fact, medical tourists from the UAE, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Sudan, Yemen and Oman constituted around 75% share of the total medical tourism in India.

India has become a hub for medical tourists as the cost of quality medical and surgical care in India is cheaper when compared to Western Europe, North America and some South East Asian countries.

Higher growth

As one of the fastest growing medical destinations around the world, India is predicted to drive higher growth in the coming years. According to experts, medical tourism in India is popular for a variety of procedures, especially ones related to cosmetic, orthopedic, cardiac, neurology, and organ transplant surgery.

Among the experts who addressed students were Mohamed Jinna A.J., founding chairman of United World Halal Development, Singapore, Jayaprakash, founder of Thulasi Pharmacies India Pvt. Ltd., Vishwa Viswanathan, Director of Kriyactiviti Events Pvt. Ltd, Chennai, and Syed Mohamed Imran, an expert of halal certification.

Rajeev Jain, Director, Director of Culture and Cultural Relations, Pondicherry University, inaugurated the workshop in the presence of K. Chandrasekara Rao, Dean, School of Management, Sampada Kumar Swain, Head of the Department, Y. Venkata Rao, co-ordinator of UGC-SAP (DRS-II) and faculty members Anuchandran and Sherry Abraham.