Opportune time to push for Puducherry’s inclusion in finance panel purview: Ramadass

August 23, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former MP M. Ramadass has urged the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister to push the case for Puducherry’s inclusion in the purview of the Finance Commission as the Union Government was likely to constitute the Sixteenth Finance Commission (SFC) around November.

In a press statement, Mr. Ramadass said as the President was expected to constitute the Sixteenth Finance Commission (SFC) under Article 280 of the Indian Constitution before the end of November this year, this was an opportune occasion to present the case for the inclusion of the Union Territory under the ambit of fiscal panel.

He pointed out that the SFC, once constituted, would be spelling out the principles of sharing resources between the Centre and the States during the five-year period commencing from April 1, 2026 and recommend the quantum of financial assistance to all the states. Puducherry would again miss out on any assistance given its status of a Union Territory.

The Lt. Governor and Chief Minister should initiate measures to meet the Union Finance Minister and request the inclusion of Puducherry in the SFC. “Time is of tremendous significance in this regard as the Central government has to be convinced of our viewpoint before it promulgates the order appointing the SFC in November,” he said.

Mr. Ramadass suggested that the Government could be persuaded to bring an amendment to the Constitution so that the term “state” in Article 283 (3) extends to Union Territories and facilitate distribution of revenue from taxes to Union Territories on a par with other States. Alternatively, the Centre could be asked to include a provision in the terms of reference of the commission itself stating that the recommendations of panel would be applicable to Union Territories as well.

The failure to do so earlier has kept the Union Territory outside the gates of successive Finance Commissions. What was more ironical was that the Home Ministry has not included Puducherry even under the ambit of a separate Finance Commission constituted by it to recommend devolvement of resources to Union Territories without legislatures.

Puducherry was neither here nor there when it came to access to Central shares even though it was a member of the GST Council and represented in the Council of Chief Ministers of Southern States and also followed a system of tax and expenditure of Puducherry similar to other states.

Though Puducherry was functioning as a State though nominally a Union Territory, it had not received any share of resource from tax devolution, grants under article 275 of the Constitution, local body grants, upgradation grants, State-specific grants and grants for development of education, infrastructure and so on.

“If we miss this opportunity we will not be able to go within the scope of the Finance Commission for another seven or eight years,” Mr. Ramadass said.

