Opponents of EPS are free to leave AIADMK Puducherry unit: Anbalagan

‘Leadership issue was settled at the general council meeting’

AIADMK Puducherry secretary, East, A. Anbalagan, on Tuesday said leaders who were against the newly elected interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, were free to leave the party’s Puducherry unit.

Addressing a press conference, he said the leadership issue had been settled after the general council meeting decided to appoint Mr. Palaniswami as the interim general secretary.

Of the 56 members from the Union Territory, 44 attended the meeting held at Vanagaram near Chennai. A majority of the party leaders from the Union Territory supported Mr. Palaniswami’s appointment to the top post, he said.

“We have no intention of removing anyone. But those opposed to Mr. Palaniswami are free to leave the party. The party’s local unit’s aim is to bring the AIADMK to power in the Union Territory,” he said.

Condemning the violence at the AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah in Chennai, Mr. Anbalagan said former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had shown his true colours by allowing his supporters to vandalise the party office. After Monday’s violence, Mr. Panneerselvam had lost all respect, he added.

He also criticised the DMK government in Tamil Nadu over the violence. The government failed to deploy adequate personnel to prevent such incidents, he said.