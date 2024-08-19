GIFT a SubscriptionGift
OP timings reduced as Jipmer doctors continue their strike

The outpatient department will run with a restricted registration timing of 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. till the protest ends due to a reduction in the number of doctors available in the OPDs at Jipmer

Published - August 19, 2024 11:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Resident doctors from Jipmer and Indira Gandhi Medical College took out a rally in Puducherry on Monday demanding workplace safety.

Resident doctors from Jipmer and Indira Gandhi Medical College took out a rally in Puducherry on Monday demanding workplace safety. | Photo Credit: M. Dinesh Varma

With a range of routine healthcare services affected by the strike led by Jipmer resident doctors seeking guarantees for workplace safety in the wake of the rape and homicide of a PG trainee at a hospital in Kolkata, the institution on Monday announced restrictions in registration at the outpatient clinics.

A statement from Jipmer said as there was a reduction in the number of doctors available in the OPDs at Jipmer, the department would run with a restricted registration timing of 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. till the protest ends.

The Institute also requests members of the public to avoid visiting its hospital for non-urgent or long-standing disease conditions during that period, so that the available doctors could prioritise patients with serious illnesses who require urgent care.

The emergency and ICU services at JIPMER continue to operate as usual, without any disruption, ensuring that all patients who need critical and life-saving care are receiving all the necessary attention in time, Jipmer said.

The Jipmer Resident Doctors Association (JRDA) which began a boycott of duty across elective operation theatre units, wards and OPD services on August 13 in solidarity with the nationwide agitation seeking a Central Protection Act for safety of healthcare personnel continue its strike while ensuring that emergency services, laboratory services, dialysis, cancer chemotherapy units and ICU function as normal.

Protesting medicos organised a blood donation camp on Monday to highlight their cause. About 200 volunteers donated blood in the “Bleed for Justice” drive.

A JRDA rally to press for its core demands was taken out on the beach in the evening. Scores of students from the Indira Gandhi Medical College joined the march in solidarity.

“We are taking every precaution to minimise inconvenience to the patients. Our struggle is to secure a safe workplace where we can serve the sick without fear,” a junior doctor said.

The JRDA’s main demands include a proper and transparent investigation into the case as recent incidents had cast doubt on the integrity of the ongoing investigation and the resignation of authorities responsible for the crime and installation of CCTV cameras at the hospital premises to ensure safety of staff, especially women.

On Tuesday, the JRDA has planned a rally from Uppalam Harbour Beach roundabout to New Light House to raise awareness about the safety issues faced by women and to advocate for their protection and security especially within educational and medical institutions, and other workplaces.

