Onus is now on Police Department, says Bedi

PUDUCHERRY

04 November 2020 23:37 IST

‘Stick to recruitment rules of 2018’

The conduct of physical standards and efficiency tests for recruitment of police constables, radio technicians and deck handlers will depend upon on how soon the Police Department can put in place systems as warranted in the Recruitment Notification Rules issued on August 20, 2018.

“The schedule for the recruitment process now is dependent on how soon the Police Department can put compliance of process together — using technology and mobilisation of resources,” Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi told The Hindu.

The original schedule for the recruitment of all three posts was to commence the process with the physical tests on November 4. But it was postponed after the Lt. Governor directed the department to stick to the recruitment rules notified two years ago. Her direction came after the government altered the conduct of physical tests from digital mode to manual.

The government’s argument for changing the rules was that the firm selected to conduct the tests by use of digital technology refused to participate in the recruitment drive due to COVID-19.

In a related development, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms issued an inter-departmental note on November 2 that the tests should be conducted under the overall supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, the Chairman of the Recruitment Committee and not as recommended by the Exam Cell of DP&AR during vetting of draft corrigendum. The cell had suggested to conduct the exam under the overall supervision of the Chief Controller of Examination.

The inter-departmental note said the corrigendum has not been accepted and directed the Police Department to ensure compliance of the original notification. The note also mandated the Police Department to submit a list of qualified candidates.

The Lt. Governor has directed the Director General of Police to follow the procedure stipulated in the vacancy notification in “letter and spirit,” said an official.

The Lt. Governor in a note issued on October 30 had said the reasons given to amend the notified procedure “are not justified and hence not accepted.”