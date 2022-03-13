Puducherry

Only one new COVID-19 case reported in U.T.

 A total of 1,783 persons got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday.

 A total of 1,783 persons got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday.

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory while only one case was recorded on Sunday.

The sole case, which was detected from 401 tests, was reported in Puducherry.

The number of active cases stood at 17, all of whom are in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.25%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,962.

The Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,65,759 cases and 1,63,780 recoveries.

Meanwhile, 1,783 persons got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday. The Union Territory has administered a total of 16,05,637 vaccine doses till date.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Puducherry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2022 7:41:42 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/only-one-new-covid-19-case-reported-in-ut/article65221803.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY