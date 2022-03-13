Only one new COVID-19 case reported in U.T.
No death was reported
No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory while only one case was recorded on Sunday.
The sole case, which was detected from 401 tests, was reported in Puducherry.
The number of active cases stood at 17, all of whom are in home isolation.
The test positivity rate was 0.25%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.81%.
The cumulative toll remained at 1,962.
The Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,65,759 cases and 1,63,780 recoveries.
Meanwhile, 1,783 persons got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday. The Union Territory has administered a total of 16,05,637 vaccine doses till date.
