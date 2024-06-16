GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Only 60% turnout for Civil Services (prelim) examination

Published - June 16, 2024 10:53 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

Only 60% of the more than 2,500 candidates enrolled for the All India Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination appeared for it on Sunday. The examination was held across seven sub centres in the city on Sunday.

According to official estimates, only around 1,500 candidates took the examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in two sessions - forenoon (from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.) and afternoon (from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.).

Special buses

The district administration operated special buses in the morning from vantage locations to the examination venues: Bharathidasan Government College for Women, Muthialpet; Vivekananda Higher Secondary School (HSS), Sellaperumalpet; Women’s Engineering College, Airport Road, Lawspet; Vallalar Government Girls HSS, Lawspet; Immaculate Heart of Mary Girls’ HSS, Uppalam Road, Nethaji Nagar; and Vivekananda HSS (Lakshmi Hall and Saraswathi Mahal), Sellaperumalpet (for visually challenged/locomotor disability and cerebral palsy [LDCP] candidates).

The buses also transported candidates back to the city after the completion of the exam at 4.30 p.m.

