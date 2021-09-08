‘Only 5 persons can accompany candidates for campaigning’

PUDUCHERRY

08 September 2021 00:04 IST

State Election Commission issues SOPs for local body poll in Union Territory

The standard operating procedure (SOP) prepared by the State Election Commission for the upcoming local body poll in Puducherry has said only five persons can accompany the candidates during the house-to-house campaign.

The SEC prepared the SOP based on the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare after the outbreak of the pandemic.

The SOP, which would come into effect once the notification for the poll was issued, said,“The candidates can undertake house-to house campaign with five supporters. They should maintain social distancing norms and wear masks during the campaign. In view of the COVID-19, large groups are not allowed.”

The candidates should give preference for campaigning through electronic media. Candidates who tested positive for COVID-19 should only campaign through electronic media. Such candidates are also permitted to submit nomination through their proposer.

The SEC would issue a separate order to ensure COVID-19 infected persons have the facility to exercise their franchise. Voters would be allowed to enter the polling station only by following COVID-19 protocols.

The polling centres would have separate queues for men and women. The voters should drop the slip in the box meant for the purpose.

The polling staff wearing mask and gloves should apply the indelible ink on the voters by maintaining physical distance.

The SOP for the polls also prescribed disinfection of counting centres a day before it begins. Only the candidate or his/her agent would be allowed inside the room. Large gatherings would not be allowed near the counting centres, it added.