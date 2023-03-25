Online submission of applications to courses in Pondicherry University begins

March 25, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University has commenced the process of accepting online applications for admission to various post-graduate degree and diploma programmes offered on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (PG)) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

A press note said aspirants who desire to take admissions in the post-graduate degree / diploma programmes for the academic year 2023-24 may apply for CUET (PG) – 2023 online on https://cuet.nta.nic.in/

The candidates must carefully refer to eligibility requirements of the programmes and select the required test paper code(s) given by the Pondicherry University in the information brochure on the University website: https://www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2023-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the website of NTA at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. The last date to submit the online application form for the various courses is April 19, the press note said.