Online sessions mark Yoga Day

Small groups of enthusiasts practice asanas

The seventh International Yoga Day was celebrated through online sessions and practice of asanas by small groups of enthusiasts here on Monday.

In her message, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the practice of yoga was good for mental and physical health. Yoga had health promotion and disease-prevention properties and its advocacy was especially relevant during the pandemic, she said.

The BJP leaders organised small yoga sessions in their constituencies.

A. Namassivayam, MLA, led a yoga camp at Mannadipet while party president V. Saminathan participated in an awareness programme at the Lawspet Helipad ground.

The Art of Living, through its Vyakti Vikas Kendra, led online sessions for various categories of participants, from government employees, police personnel and Pondicherry University staff to members of the confederation of Indian Industry.